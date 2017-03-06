News 21 mins ago 4:51 p.m.BelkGives o...

News 21 mins ago 4:51 p.m.BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center to visit Elizabeth City

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center is a 39-foot long screening center on wheels. The center will make various stops across North Carolina starting Tuesday, April 4. Women who are eligible must be over 40-years-old with no breast concerns, have not had a mammogram in the last year, and have a primary care physician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horses Feb 25 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb 25 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb 25 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb 25 Guitar71 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC