News 21 mins ago 4:51 p.m.BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center to visit Elizabeth City
The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center is a 39-foot long screening center on wheels. The center will make various stops across North Carolina starting Tuesday, April 4. Women who are eligible must be over 40-years-old with no breast concerns, have not had a mammogram in the last year, and have a primary care physician.
