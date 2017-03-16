Mansfield indicted on second-degree murder charge in wife's shooting death

A grand jury has indicted an Elizabeth City man on second-degree murder charges after failing to indict him for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his wife late last year. Samuel Frank Mansfield, 72, was indicted by a Pasquotank grand jury on Monday for the Dec. 14 shooting death of Phyllis Mansfield at the couple's home, a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department states.

