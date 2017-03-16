Mansfield indicted on second-degree murder charge in wife's shooting death
A grand jury has indicted an Elizabeth City man on second-degree murder charges after failing to indict him for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his wife late last year. Samuel Frank Mansfield, 72, was indicted by a Pasquotank grand jury on Monday for the Dec. 14 shooting death of Phyllis Mansfield at the couple's home, a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC