Mansfield indicted in wife's death
Less than two months after one grand jury declined to indict him for first-degree murder in his wife's shooting death, a second Pasquotank grand jury has indicted Frank Mansfield on a charge of second-degree murder.. Mansfield, 72, of 100 Golf Club Drive, was served an indictment Thursday charging him with killing Phyllis Mansfield, 73, in the garage of the couple's home the morning of Dec. 14, Pasquotank Superior Court records show.
