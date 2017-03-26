Kayaker rescued in multi-agency search off Hobucken, NC
Coast Guard crews were notified early Sunday morning that a 55-year-old kayaker had left from Bear Creek ramp near Hobucken and was late on his return time. A crew from Station Hobucken and a helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to help search efforts with North Carolina Wildlife, Pamlico County Sheriff's department and Pamlico County Emergency Management personnel.
