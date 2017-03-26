Kayaker rescued in multi-agency searc...

Kayaker rescued in multi-agency search off Hobucken, NC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Coast Guard crews were notified early Sunday morning that a 55-year-old kayaker had left from Bear Creek ramp near Hobucken and was late on his return time. A crew from Station Hobucken and a helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to help search efforts with North Carolina Wildlife, Pamlico County Sheriff's department and Pamlico County Emergency Management personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar 16 Denny 20
Horses Feb 25 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb 25 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb 25 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb 25 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC