Guard plans $3.5M armory expansion

In a long-term commitment to Elizabeth City, the North Carolina National Guard is planning a $3.5 million expansion and renovation to its armory on Westover Street. Maj. Kent Caldwell, director of design and project management for the NC National Guard, said in a phone call Friday that the National Guard is planning extensive improvements that include upgrades to electrical systems, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and installation of new roofing and new windows.

