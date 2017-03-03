Grimes would offer 'democratic' style

A third finalist for the president's job at College of The Albemarle says she'll be accessible, seek input and treat faculty and staff with importance if she's hired by COA's Board of Trustees. Deborah Grimes, a senior vice president for instruction and student services at Lenoir Community College in Kinston, told attendees at several forums this week that she considers her leadership style to be "democratic."

