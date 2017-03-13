ECSU honors 5 at annual gala

Estella Hall Simons won't turn 100 until June, but on Saturday night the Elizabeth City State University alumna received early birthday wishes from the crowd at this year's ECSU Founders Day Scholarship Gala. Not only did the crowd sing "Happy Birthday" to Simons, they gave her a standing ovation - no doubt impressed that at age 99, Simons still drives, usually to take her daughter to doctor's appointments.

