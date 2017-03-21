EC teen facing driving offenses after wreck

WOODVILLE An Elizabeth City teen is facing three driving offenses following a traffic accident in Perquimans County earlier this month that sent him and his four passengers to area hospitals for medical treatment. Christopher Adrian Gallop Jr., 18, of the 3000 block of Union Street, is charged with careless and reckless driving, speeding, failing to maintain lane control and failing to wear his seat belt, Perquimans County Clerk of Court Todd Tilley said.

