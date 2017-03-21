EC teen facing driving offenses after...

EC teen facing driving offenses after wreck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

WOODVILLE An Elizabeth City teen is facing three driving offenses following a traffic accident in Perquimans County earlier this month that sent him and his four passengers to area hospitals for medical treatment. Christopher Adrian Gallop Jr., 18, of the 3000 block of Union Street, is charged with careless and reckless driving, speeding, failing to maintain lane control and failing to wear his seat belt, Perquimans County Clerk of Court Todd Tilley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar 16 Denny 20
Horses Feb 25 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb 25 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb 25 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb 25 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC