EC police probe 'suspicious' package on railroad tracks
Elizabeth City police have cordoned off an area on West Church Street Extended following the discovery of a package they're describing as "suspicious." Police responded after being notified about 3:51 p.m. of a package lying on the railroad tracks off the roadway in the 1500 block of West Church Street Extended.
