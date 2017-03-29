EC police probe shooting of Roanoke Avenue man
Elizabeth City police are investigating the shooting of a 49-year-old man in the Roanoke Avenue area shortly after midnight Tuesday. Derrick Morris was treated for a gunshot wound to his back at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center early Wednesday, Sgt.
