EC-Pasquotank names 3 new principals
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has approved the hiring of new principals at three schools in the district. Simona White has been named principal of Northside Elementary School, Antoinette Reid is the principal at Pasquotank Elementary School, and Bryan Ruffin will be the new principal at Pasquotank County High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC