EC man wins $462K in Cash 5 game
An Elizabeth City man did, and he's $321,206 richer after winning a recent $462,161 Cash 5 jackpot in the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the lottery, Liverman matched all five numbers in the March 5 Cash 5 drawing, beating odds of 1 in 749,398.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC