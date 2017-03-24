Drug suspect charged with resisting, assaulting deputy
An Elizabeth City man with a prior record of drug convictions has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a deputy in addition to new drug charges, court records show. According to warrants, Alvin Stevenson Johnson, 39, of the 900 block of Hunter Street, was driving a sport utility vehicle the night of Feb. 24 when Pasquotank Sheriff's Deputy J.G. Winslow stopped him on suspicion for driving while impaired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC