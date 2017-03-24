Drug suspect charged with resisting, assaulting deputy

An Elizabeth City man with a prior record of drug convictions has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a deputy in addition to new drug charges, court records show. According to warrants, Alvin Stevenson Johnson, 39, of the 900 block of Hunter Street, was driving a sport utility vehicle the night of Feb. 24 when Pasquotank Sheriff's Deputy J.G. Winslow stopped him on suspicion for driving while impaired.

