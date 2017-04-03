Dementia patient's death reveals...

An assisted living home that lost a dementia patient who later died has been handed down sanctions from the state for violations that were "detrimental to the health and safety of its residents." Ruby Whedbee, 90, went missing from Brookdale Elizabeth City on February 20. She was found dead the next day in a greenhouse less than a mile from the facility, according to Elizabeth City Police.

