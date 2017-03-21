Council approves goals for 2017-18

Elizabeth City City Council has adopted its goals for the 2017-18 budget year, some of which are carryovers from the current budget year. Back in February 2016, council adopted seven goals, each made up of numerous objectives, for the 2016-17 fiscal year that began July 1, 2016 and ended June 30. At a planning retreat last month, city staff reported mixed results on those objectives, with many incomplete and some needing to be reworked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.