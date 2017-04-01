Correction

Correction

The What's Up in the Albemarle column in both Friday's and Saturday's editions incorrectly stated that kindergarten registration in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools district would be held at all seven elementary schools on Tuesday.

