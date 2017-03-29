COA panel OKs $6.59M in projects
A panel at College of The Albemarle has endorsed a plan for using $6.59 million in NC Connect bond funding to build and renovate COA facilities in Elizabeth City and Currituck and Dare counties. The plan, approved unanimously by COA trustees' finance committee Tuesday morning, does not include funding for any projects on the Edenton-Chowan Campus.
