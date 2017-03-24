City to oversee $500K grant for hotel
Elizabeth City officials are planning to handle oversight of a $500,000 state grant that will help restore the downtown Southern Hotel. Mayor Joe Peel and city councilors on the city's Finance Committee recommended Thursday that the city enter into a loan agreement with Southern Hotel of Elizabeth City, LLC and govern disbursement of a Community Development Block Grant for rehabilitating the historic, four-story building into a boutique hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC