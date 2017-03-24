City to oversee $500K grant for hotel

City to oversee $500K grant for hotel

Read more: The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City officials are planning to handle oversight of a $500,000 state grant that will help restore the downtown Southern Hotel. Mayor Joe Peel and city councilors on the city's Finance Committee recommended Thursday that the city enter into a loan agreement with Southern Hotel of Elizabeth City, LLC and govern disbursement of a Community Development Block Grant for rehabilitating the historic, four-story building into a boutique hotel.

