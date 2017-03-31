City hires new public works chief
A former utilities administrator in Durham County has been hired to take over as Elizabeth City's public works director at the end of April. Joseph Pearce will take the reins from Public Works Director Paul Fredette at the end of April, City Manager Rich Olson said.
