City eyes $400K electric line to busy corridor

In what city officials say is a step toward bringing new development to Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City plans to spend about $400,000 installing a new electrical line to the corridor. In a unanimous vote last week, City Council awarded a $400,450 bid to Lee Electrical, of Aberdeen, to install a "major feeder line" along Tanglewood Parkway between Halstead Boulevard Extended and Wellfield Road.

