City eyeing $200K in grants for Coast Guard Park, nature trail
Elizabeth City officials are hoping to win nearly $200,000 in grants to improve Coast Guard Park and build a new nature trail in Charles Creek Park. City staff presented both projects to city council's finance committee on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC