City aproves rent of water space to Verizon

Elizabeth City will bring in another $30,000 a year, following the city council approving another deal to allow cellular equipment on one of its water towers. The council unanimously approved a five-year deal with a North Carolina-based subsidiary of national cellular company Verizon Wireless, to put antennas onto the city's water tower near the fire station at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard and Walker Avenue.

