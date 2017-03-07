Chowan man charged in Pasquotank man's stabbing

A Chowan County man has been charged with assault and attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a Pasquotank County in Edenton Saturday night. Mark Louis Lamar Good, 34, of 214 Yeopim Trail, Edenton, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to Chowan Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.