Chowan man charged in Pasquotank man's stabbing
A Chowan County man has been charged with assault and attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a Pasquotank County in Edenton Saturday night. Mark Louis Lamar Good, 34, of 214 Yeopim Trail, Edenton, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to Chowan Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin.
