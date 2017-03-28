Chamber keeps options open on new location
For now, the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will remain at the corner of Ehringhaus and McMorrine streets, but the agency is keeping future options open for another location. "We'd be bad business people if we didn't look for new opportunities," Chamber President Mike Hindenach said in an interview late last week.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
