Celebrations: Lamb crowned "Miss CIAA" on Super Saturday
Food Lion recently awarded Miss Elizabeth City State University Brittney Danielle Lamb its 2017 Miss CIAA crown, along with a $1,500 scholarship at the McDonald's/CIAA Super Saturday inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. "I am extremely excited and appreciative to Food Lion and all those that voted for me," Lamb said during an interview immediately after being crowned.
