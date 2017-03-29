Book to reveal "true picture" about Nell Cropsey murder
Writer and college educator William E. Dunstan will soon release his new book about the Elizabeth City murder of the beautiful 19-year-old Nell Cropsey in 1901 that has never been solved. Dunstan believes he has collected enough evidence to tell the untold story of what happened between Nell and Jim Wilcox, the man accused of her murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC