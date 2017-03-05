Biz groups: Allow alcohol sales before noon
MOYOCK Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill owner Tim Paasch says he'd like to be able to serve drinks to his Sunday brunch customers as early as 10 a.m. That could change, however, under new state legislation filed in the state Senate last week. Dubbed the "Brunch Bill," Senate Bill 155 would give local governments the option of allowing restaurants in their jurisdiction to start serving alcoholic beverages at 10 a.m. Passch, who supports SB155, said he could see a 10-15 percent increase in his business if the bill becomes law.
