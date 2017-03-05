Biz groups: Allow alcohol sales befor...

Biz groups: Allow alcohol sales before noon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

MOYOCK Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill owner Tim Paasch says he'd like to be able to serve drinks to his Sunday brunch customers as early as 10 a.m. That could change, however, under new state legislation filed in the state Senate last week. Dubbed the "Brunch Bill," Senate Bill 155 would give local governments the option of allowing restaurants in their jurisdiction to start serving alcoholic beverages at 10 a.m. Passch, who supports SB155, said he could see a 10-15 percent increase in his business if the bill becomes law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horses Feb 25 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb 25 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb 25 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb 25 Guitar71 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC