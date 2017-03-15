Attorney indicted on drug charges

CURRITUCK A defense attorney based in Currituck County who once served as a prosecutor in the 1st Judicial District has been indicted on drug charges by a Currituck grand jury. Phillip Hayes, 56, was indicted Feb. 27 on one felony count of possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.