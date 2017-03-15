Attorney indicted on drug charges
CURRITUCK A defense attorney based in Currituck County who once served as a prosecutor in the 1st Judicial District has been indicted on drug charges by a Currituck grand jury. Phillip Hayes, 56, was indicted Feb. 27 on one felony count of possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
