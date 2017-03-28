Activist calls for student reassignme...

Activist calls for student reassignment to balance demographics

A leader of the local NAACP is calling on Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school officials to design a student assignment plan that will balance the socioeconomic makeup of local schools. Keith Rivers of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said P.W. Moore Elementary School and some other schools in the district have very high percentages of students receiving free or reduced lunch while Weeksville Elementart School, for instance, has a much lower rate.

