Wreck victim still in critical condition in Va. hospital
The N.C. Highway Patrol has identified the woman who remains in critical condition at a Virginia hospital after being injured in a one-vehicle wreck on Northside Road last week. Allison Caitlin Mitchell, 19, of the 100 block of Crossing Court, Camden, was ejected through her car's windshield as a result of the accident, which occurred about 7:50 p.m., Jan. 29 in the 1500 block of Northside Road, Trooper B.T. Kirkpatrick said in a written report.
