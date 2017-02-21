Woman, 48, facing heroin trafficking charges
A 48-year-old New York City woman is accused of trafficking in heroin after North Carolina authorities arrested her during a vehicle stop on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass northwest of Elizabeth City late last year. Charisse Garrett was found with nearly nine ounces of the narcotic in a 2010 Acura sedan she had been driving when pulled over by a state trooper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mcilvoy
|3 hr
|Car a
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC