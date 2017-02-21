Woman, 48, facing heroin trafficking charges

A 48-year-old New York City woman is accused of trafficking in heroin after North Carolina authorities arrested her during a vehicle stop on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass northwest of Elizabeth City late last year. Charisse Garrett was found with nearly nine ounces of the narcotic in a 2010 Acura sedan she had been driving when pulled over by a state trooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.