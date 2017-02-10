United Way eyeing successful year; on...

United Way eyeing successful year; one donor gives $18K

With a number of corporate givers increasing their fundraising efforts this year, the Albemarle Area United Way seems well on its way to meeting its goal of raising $285,000 for 2016-17. It also doesn't hurt that one apparently new donor, who has asked to remain anonymous, recently pledged to give the AAUW $18,000.

