Students send valentines to homebound seniors

The Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program has partnered with New Life Academy in Elizabeth City to distribute nearly 200 Valentine's Day cards for homebound, elderly clients living in Camden, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans Counties. The students, ranging from kindergarten to high school, made handmade cards for the homebound, elderly clients in multiple surrounding counties.

