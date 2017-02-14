Students send valentines to homebound...

Students send valentines to homebound seniors

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program has partnered with New Life Academy in Elizabeth City to distribute nearly 200 Valentine's Day cards for homebound, elderly clients living in Camden, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans Counties. The students, ranging from kindergarten to high school, made handmade cards for the homebound, elderly clients in multiple surrounding counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC