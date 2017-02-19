Restroom facility closing criticized
An Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. board member is criticizing the city's temporary closing of the public restrooms at the city waterfront, calling it "a sorry state of affairs." The restroom facility, which opened at Mariners' Wharf Park in March 2014, includes separate restrooms for men and women as well as two large unisex shower rooms, one for handicapped persons.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
