Residents rally in support of Obamacare

Local residents rallied in support of the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare as it is widely known, on Saturday morning in Elizabeth City, calling on Congressional Republicans to fix rather than repeal the law that provides health insurance for millions of Americans. The rally of roughly two dozen at Mariners' Wharf Park was also the first event for "EC NC Progressives," a new group that an organizer, Christina Persico, said is planning future advocacy in support of transgender individuals, immigrants, and other marginalized groups.

