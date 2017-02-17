Police probe 3rd shooting in week

Police probe 3rd shooting in week

For the third time this week, Elizabeth City police are investigating a shooting in which a single man appears to have been targeted. Lt. Larry D. James of the Elizabeth City Police Department reported Thursday evening that TreQuan Deonte' Moore, 21, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right wrist.

