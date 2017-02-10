Pepper spray used to stop fight
Security officials working at a local restaurant and lounge used pepper spray to break up a fight at the business earlier this week, Elizabeth City police said Thursday. Sgt. Latoya Flanigan confirmed that at least one person was subjected to pepper spray during an incident Tuesday night at Courtney's, a restaurant and lounge in the 500 block of South Hughes Boulevard.
