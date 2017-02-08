Pasquotank frustrated with Cook on wind farm
Pasquotank County commissioners expressed frustration with state Sen. Bill Cook this week, criticizing both his efforts to shut down the Amazon Wind Farm US East and his absence from lawmakers' tour of the facility last month. During commissioners' meeting Monday, the board passed a resolution of support for the wind farm, joining Elizabeth City City Council and two local economic development agencies who had already passed similar resolutions.
