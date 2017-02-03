On Groundhog Day, students see the future
Like the crowds who turned out to watch Punxsutawney Phil predict six more weeks of winter, area middle-schoolers got a glimpse Thursday of what the future could hold. But unlike the thousands who stood in the Pennsylvania cold to see if a groundhog saw his shadow, the eighth-graders in Elizabeth City had their eyes fixed on the variety of jobs they might hold one day as well as the workplaces where they might hold them.
Read more at The Daily Advance.
