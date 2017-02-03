On Groundhog Day, students see the future

Like the crowds who turned out to watch Punxsutawney Phil predict six more weeks of winter, area middle-schoolers got a glimpse Thursday of what the future could hold. But unlike the thousands who stood in the Pennsylvania cold to see if a groundhog saw his shadow, the eighth-graders in Elizabeth City had their eyes fixed on the variety of jobs they might hold one day as well as the workplaces where they might hold them.

