League urges action to end gerrymandering
North Carolina needs grassroots action now to force state lawmakers to end gerrymandering, League of Women Voters of North Carolina board member Walter Salinger said in Elizabeth City on Saturday. Salinger spoke at a luncheon hosted by the LWV of Northeastern North Carolina at The Villa restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horses
|19 hr
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|19 hr
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|19 hr
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|19 hr
|Guitar71
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC