League urges action to end gerrymandering

North Carolina needs grassroots action now to force state lawmakers to end gerrymandering, League of Women Voters of North Carolina board member Walter Salinger said in Elizabeth City on Saturday. Salinger spoke at a luncheon hosted by the LWV of Northeastern North Carolina at The Villa restaurant.

