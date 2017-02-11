Horton residency challenge withdrawn

Two Elizabeth City residents have dropped their residency challenge against City Councilor Darius Horton, saying they plan to focus instead on backing potential challengers to the 4th Ward councilor in this fall's city election. Last month, Jackie Latson and Joan Ellis challenged Horton's residency in the city's 4th Ward, claiming there were no signs he lived at a house on Peartree Road, then his address of record.

