Hopeline leader leaving July 31
Current director Melanie Jordan advised Hopeline's board of directors earlier this week that she will be stepping down as the agency's top official at the end of July. Jordan, who was tapped to replace longtime Hopeline director Pat Youngblood in February 2015, said Wednesday she's leaving the agency to spend more time with her family.
