Historian: Black troops fought despite racism
Imagine fighting for a country that considered you inferior and even expendable, and you'd have some sense of the life of black soldiers in the Civil War. The plight of black soldiers throughout American history was the topic of the presentation, "Images of African-American Soldiers from the Revolutionary War to the Present Day," by historical author Willie Brown Thursday night at the W.C. Witherspoon Library in Elizabeth City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC