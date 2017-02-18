Historian: Black troops fought despit...

Historian: Black troops fought despite racism

Read more: The Daily Advance

Imagine fighting for a country that considered you inferior and even expendable, and you'd have some sense of the life of black soldiers in the Civil War. The plight of black soldiers throughout American history was the topic of the presentation, "Images of African-American Soldiers from the Revolutionary War to the Present Day," by historical author Willie Brown Thursday night at the W.C. Witherspoon Library in Elizabeth City.

