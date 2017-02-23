Harris begins work at parks and rec
New Parks and Recreation Director Dexter Harris started work on Tuesday, spending the day touring facilities and learning the new department. Harris also spent much of the day working with long-time recreation Superintendent Michael "Hipp" Barclift, who was the department's interim director once Bobbi White retired last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mcilvoy
|Mon
|Car a
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC