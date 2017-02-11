Gift shop owner looks for latest styles, new trends
As the owner of Small Town Trendz in Hertford, Georgeanne Midgette enjoys interacting with her customers and helping them find gifts for any occasion. With Valentine's Day a few days away, Midgette said she has a variety of gifts available for men, women and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC