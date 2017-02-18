Former prison guard facing charges
A prison guard at Pasquotank Correctional Institute has resigned and is facing criminal charges after officials say he was caught trying to enter the prison with contraband that included illegal drugs, phones and cigarettes. Justin Casper, 27, of the 1000 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sunday and charged with violating state laws against providing inmates with banned items.
