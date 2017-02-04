First Lady donates purse for local fundraiser
A vintage Brighton handbag has been donated by North Carolina's First Lady Kristin Cooper for the Power of the Purse Raffle & Silent Auction to be held at Arts of the Albemarle on Saturday, February 4, 2017. A black Brighton purse with white stitching donated by North Carolina's First Lady Kristin Cooper will be among 80 or more purses and other items to be raffled off and auctioned during Power of the Purse on Saturday.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
