First Lady donates purse for local fundraiser

A vintage Brighton handbag has been donated by North Carolina's First Lady Kristin Cooper for the Power of the Purse Raffle & Silent Auction to be held at Arts of the Albemarle on Saturday, February 4, 2017. A black Brighton purse with white stitching donated by North Carolina's First Lady Kristin Cooper will be among 80 or more purses and other items to be raffled off and auctioned during Power of the Purse on Saturday.

