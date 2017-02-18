Ex-prof to speak on NC gerrymandering

Ex-prof to speak on NC gerrymandering

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host a meeting about gerrymandering on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Elizabeth City. The meeting will start at noon inside The Villa restaurant, and feature Walter Salinger, a member the state LWV's Board of Directors and a member of the LWV-Piedmont Triad, according to an email from LWV Vice President Dorsey Harris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC