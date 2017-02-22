Empty Bowls fundraiser warms both body and spirit
In the case of Empty Bowls, it's also a way to help fight hunger and poverty in the 15-county region. The 4th annual event on March 15 to benefit Food Bank of the Albemarle will offer contributors a chance to sample soups from different restaurants and bring home a unique piece of art -- all while helping feed people in need.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mcilvoy
|Mon
|Car a
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
