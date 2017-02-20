Elizabeth City Police search for miss...

Elizabeth City Police search for missing 90-year-old woman

Monday Feb 20

Police say Ruby Whedbee was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, located at 401 Hastings Lane. She was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt and lime green pants.

