Elizabeth City Police search for missing 90-year-old woman
Police say Ruby Whedbee was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, located at 401 Hastings Lane. She was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt and lime green pants.
